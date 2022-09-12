The tropics are quieter now than the past couple of weeks. We no longer have any active tropical storms or hurricanes. There are two areas of possible development that are far away from the United States and do not show much promise.

A wave just off the coast of Africa will be moving Northwest with slow development. Chance of development: 0% over 48 hours and 20% over 5 days.

2. Another wave is located halfway in between Africa and the Windward Islands. Slow development is possible as it moves Northwest. Chance of development: 0% over 48 hours and 20% over 5 days.