Shower and thunderstorm activity remains disorganized associated

with a broad trough of low pressure located several hundred miles

east-southeast of the Windward Islands. Environmental conditions

could become more conducive for slow development of this system in

several days while it is forecast to move across the Windward

Islands and into the southeastern Caribbean Sea.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.