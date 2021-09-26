Major Hurricane Sam Remains Strong, Watching a Few Other Areas

Hurricane Sam is still a category 4 hurricane. Sam will have a long life span, staying as a major hurricane until next weekend and possibly even longer. Models are in agreeance that Sam should stay out to sea, traveling northwest and then north towards Bermuda. This means Sam should remain quite a distance from the East Coast of the United States.

We are watching three other areas for possible development. One is from the remnants of Tropical Storm Peter, where there are showers and storms several hundred miles southeast of Bermuda. Chance of development: 10% over 48 hours, 20% over 5 days.

The second area is just to the east of Hurricane Sam. A low pressure area could possibly develop here. Chance of development: 0% over 48 hours, 30% over 5 days.

There is also a wave expected to emerge of the coast of Africa by Monday. Chance of development: 0% over 48 hours, 60% over 5 days.