AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Boxes filled with what could be life saving blood donations are being sent to Florida as Category 4 Hurricane Ian bears down on the state.

” Luckily we were in a position where we were able to also help the community blood centers down in Florida,” Mercy Myers with The Blood Connection said.

The Blood Connection has sent more than a thousand blood donations to centers in Florida, so hospitals can stock up ahead of the potential impacts of the storm.

” Local blood centers in Florida are going to need those units because during a hurricane or inclement weather blood centers, blood mobiles they cannot run,” Myers said.

Shepeard Community Blood Center is also helping out — officials said the blood donations could be critical in the coming days.

” Blood banks will possibly be shut down for a few days if not longer which is detrimental in our industry because hospital patients especially in an emergency situation will always need the blood supply to be continuing to flow,” Kayla Corley with Shepeard Community Blood Center said.

That’s why some of the blood donated by students at Evan High during a mobile blood drive could be sent to help patients in Florida.

” It makes me feel pretty good. I thank God that I was never in a situation where I had to be in the hospital, but overall, it makes me feel good,” Evans High School senior Desmond Jones said.

Evans High student Landon Brice said it helps to save lives.

” It saves three local lives and it’s also just helping out in the community,” Brice said.

The Blood Connection leaders said they will need the community to continue to donate blood to replenish the supply locally and help those in need in Florida.

” This is an incredible way that you can help down in Florida. You can help those that are affected by this hurricane,” Myers said.