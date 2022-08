Shower activity has diminished somewhat associated with a tropical

wave located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive for

gradual development during the next several days while the system

moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the

tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.