East of The Windward Islands:

Shower and thunderstorm activity remains disorganized in association

with a tropical wave approaching the Windward Islands. Environmental

conditions could become more conducive for slow development of this

system in several days after it crosses the Windward Islands and

moves across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea late this week

into early next week.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave is currently moving off the west coast of Africa.

Environmental conditions could support some slow development of

this system later this week or over the weekend while it moves

westward at 10 to 15 mph.