East of The Windward Islands:
Shower and thunderstorm activity remains disorganized in association
with a tropical wave approaching the Windward Islands. Environmental
conditions could become more conducive for slow development of this
system in several days after it crosses the Windward Islands and
moves across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea late this week
into early next week.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.
Eastern Tropical Atlantic:
A tropical wave is currently moving off the west coast of Africa.
Environmental conditions could support some slow development of
this system later this week or over the weekend while it moves
westward at 10 to 15 mph.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.