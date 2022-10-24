Central Subtropical Atlantic:
Showers and thunderstorms have changed little since yesterday
afternoon in association with a trough of low pressure located
around 200 miles east of Bermuda. Environmental conditions are
only marginally conducive for some tropical or subtropical
development of this system over the next day or so while it
generally moves westward, passing near Bermuda later today and
tonight. Afterward, the system is forecast to turn northward
toward cooler waters and less favorable upper-level winds over the
northwestern Atlantic, and further development is not anticipated
by that time.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.