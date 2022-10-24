Central Subtropical Atlantic:

Showers and thunderstorms have changed little since yesterday

afternoon in association with a trough of low pressure located

around 200 miles east of Bermuda. Environmental conditions are

only marginally conducive for some tropical or subtropical

development of this system over the next day or so while it

generally moves westward, passing near Bermuda later today and

tonight. Afterward, the system is forecast to turn northward

toward cooler waters and less favorable upper-level winds over the

northwestern Atlantic, and further development is not anticipated

by that time.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.