A tropical wave located a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde

Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions could support some slow development of this

system while it moves westward to west-northwestward at around 10 to

15 mph across the tropical Atlantic during the next several days.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.