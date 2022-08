Cloudiness and showers associated with a broad trough of low

pressure located several hundred miles south-southeast of Bermuda

remain disorganized. Environmental conditions are forecast to

remain unfavorable, and significant development of this system is

not expected. The disturbance is forecast to move slowly

north-northwestward or northward during the next couple of days.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…low…near 0 percent.