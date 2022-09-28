CSRA (WJBF) – As Hurricane Ian approaches, several schools and government buildings have made changes to their schedules.
SOUTH CAROLINA:
- Aiken County Schools will move to online learning on Friday
- Allendale County Schools will move to online learning on Friday
- Orangeburg County Schools will move to online learning on Friday
- Bamberg County Schools will move to online learning on Friday
- Lexington County School District’s 1 and 2 both moving to online learning on Friday
- Barnwell County Schools will move to online learning on Friday
- Mead Hall Episcopal School closed Friday
- State Government Offices in Allendale County will close early at 1 p.m. Thursday
- Public Transportation in Aiken County will not operate
- In Barnwell County, state government offices will also close at 1 p.m. Thursday
- For now, South Carolina State Government Office hours will stay the same in Aiken, Bamberg, Edgefield, McCormick, Orangeburg, Saluda.
If you live in South Carolina and want to keep track of possible government office closings in your county, check the State Emergency Management Division website at https://www.scemd.org/closings/.
GEORGIA:
- Richmond County Schools closed Friday
- Emanuel County Schools closed Friday
- Jenkins County Schools closed Friday
- Washington County Schools will move to online learning on Friday
- Glascock County Schools closed Friday
- Johnson County Schools will have e-learning on Friday
- Burke County Schools closed Friday
- Jefferson County Schools closed Friday
- McDuffie County Schools closed Friday
- Screven County Schools closed Friday
- Warren County Schools closed Friday
- Briarwood Academy closed Friday
Count on NewsChannel 6 for more updates as they become available.