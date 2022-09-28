CSRA (WJBF) – As Hurricane Ian approaches, several schools and government buildings have made changes to their schedules.

SOUTH CAROLINA:

Aiken County Schools will move to online learning on Friday

Allendale County Schools will move to online learning on Friday

Orangeburg County Schools will move to online learning on Friday

Bamberg County Schools will move to online learning on Friday

Lexington County School District’s 1 and 2 both moving to online learning on Friday

Barnwell County Schools will move to online learning on Friday

Mead Hall Episcopal School closed Friday

State Government Offices in Allendale County will close early at 1 p.m. Thursday

Public Transportation in Aiken County will not operate

In Barnwell County, state government offices will also close at 1 p.m. Thursday

For now, South Carolina State Government Office hours will stay the same in Aiken, Bamberg, Edgefield, McCormick, Orangeburg, Saluda.

If you live in South Carolina and want to keep track of possible government office closings in your county, check the State Emergency Management Division website at https://www.scemd.org/closings/.

GEORGIA:

Richmond County Schools closed Friday

Emanuel County Schools closed Friday

Jenkins County Schools closed Friday

Washington County Schools will move to online learning on Friday

Glascock County Schools closed Friday

Johnson County Schools will have e-learning on Friday

Burke County Schools closed Friday

Jefferson County Schools closed Friday

McDuffie County Schools closed Friday

Screven County Schools closed Friday

Warren County Schools closed Friday

Briarwood Academy closed Friday

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more updates as they become available.