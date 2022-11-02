At 8:00 AM, the center of Hurricane Lisa was located
near latitude 17.2 North, longitude 86.7 West. Lisa is moving
toward the west near 15 mph (24 km/h). This general motion with
some decrease in forward speed is forecast during the next couple
of days. On the forecast track, the center of Lisa will move just
north of the Bay Islands of Honduras this morning, make landfall in
Belize later today, and then cross northern Guatemala and move into
southeastern Mexico by Thursday.
Reports from an Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that
the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph (120
km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast as
Lisa approaches Belize. Weakening is expected after the center
makes landfall.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km)
from the center.
The minimum central pressure estimated from Air Force Hurricane
Hunter aircraft observations is 988 mb (29.18 inches).
At 5:00 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Martin was
located near latitude 35.3 North, longitude 52.1 West. Martin is
moving toward the east-northeast near 15 mph (24 km/h). A turn
northeastward and rapid acceleration are expected during the next
couple of days.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph (100 km/h)
with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the
next day or so and Martin is expected to become a hurricane today
before transitioning into a large and powerful extratropical low on
Thursday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km)
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 989 mb (29.21 inches).