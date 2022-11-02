At 8:00 AM, the center of Hurricane Lisa was located

near latitude 17.2 North, longitude 86.7 West. Lisa is moving

toward the west near 15 mph (24 km/h). This general motion with

some decrease in forward speed is forecast during the next couple

of days. On the forecast track, the center of Lisa will move just

north of the Bay Islands of Honduras this morning, make landfall in

Belize later today, and then cross northern Guatemala and move into

southeastern Mexico by Thursday.

Reports from an Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that

the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph (120

km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast as

Lisa approaches Belize. Weakening is expected after the center

makes landfall.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km)

from the center.

The minimum central pressure estimated from Air Force Hurricane

Hunter aircraft observations is 988 mb (29.18 inches).

At 5:00 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Martin was

located near latitude 35.3 North, longitude 52.1 West. Martin is

moving toward the east-northeast near 15 mph (24 km/h). A turn

northeastward and rapid acceleration are expected during the next

couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph (100 km/h)

with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the

next day or so and Martin is expected to become a hurricane today

before transitioning into a large and powerful extratropical low on

Thursday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 989 mb (29.21 inches).