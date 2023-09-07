The center of Hurricane Lee is located
near latitude 16.1 North, longitude 48.6 West. Lee is moving toward
the west-northwest near 14 mph and this motion is expected
to continue through Friday. A slower motion toward the
west-northwest is forecast over the weekend.
Maximum sustained winds remain near 80 mph with higher
gusts. Rapid intensification is expected to begin later today,
and Lee is forecast to become a major hurricane by early Friday.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the
center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 989 mb (29.21 inches).
Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL96):
Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in
association with an area of low pressure located over the eastern
tropical Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental
conditions are generally conducive for additional development, and a
tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or so
while the disturbance moves toward the west-northwest at about 15
mph. Heavy rain and gusty winds associated with this system are
now occurring over the Cabo Verde Islands, and these conditions are
expected to continue during the next several hours.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…high…90 percent.
Northeastern Atlantic (ex-Franklin):
Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with Post-Tropical
Cyclone Franklin, located a few hundred miles west-northwest of the
northwestern coast of Spain, have not become better organized and
the system remains frontal. The chances of subtropical or tropical
development have decreased as the system meanders northwest of Spain
and Portugal. Environmental conditions are expected to become even
more unfavorable for development by tonight. For additional
information, including gale warnings, see High Seas Forecasts issued
by Meteo France.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…low…10 percent.