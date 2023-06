As of the Saturday 5:00 AM update, Arlene is barely hanging on to tropical storm status with 40mph winds. Moving SSE at 9 mph, Arlene is forecast to become a tropical depression later today and a remnant low late Saturday into Sunday as it continues to moves just north of Havana, Cuba. Though Arlene is well off shore, portions of southern Florida can expect between1-2 inches of rain today, with heavier amounts possible in localized areas.