Larry Still a Major Hurricane in the Atlantic, and Watching the Gulf

Larry maintains category 3 strength-a major hurricane. The good news is that it is still out in the open Atlantic. It will track northward this weekend, avoiding the Eastern Seaboard. However, dangerous rip currents and high surf conditions are expected until this weekend along the coastal areas. Larry will eventually reach Greenland by the end of the weekend as a tropical storm.

There is a low pressure area producing showers and storms in the Gulf of Mexico. Some development is possible as it moves towards the Florida peninsula. This system is already bringing us moisture, and could bring some heavy rain tomorrow and Thursday. It will then exit off the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina. When its in the Atlantic, some further development is possible.