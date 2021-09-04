Larry Now a Major Hurricane and Watching the Gulf

Larry strengthened to a category 3- major hurricane- late last night. Larry is still not expected to make landfall in the U.S., and the east coast will not see direct impacts. However dangerous rip currents and high surf conditions are possible.

There is a disturbance by the Yucatan Peninsula that has the potential to develop into a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. There is a 0% chance of development over 48 hours, but 30% over 5 days. No need to worry about this one yet, but everyone along the coast from Texas to Florida should keep a close eye on it.