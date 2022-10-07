At 1100 AM EDT, the center of Tropical Storm Julia was located near latitude 12.7 North, longitude 73.1 West. Julia is moving toward the west near 18 mph (30 km/h).

A westward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected through Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Julia is expected to move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea during the next couple of days, passing near San Andres and Providencia Islands Saturday evening, and reaching the coast of Nicaragua Sunday morning. After landfall, Julia or its remnants are expected to turn west-northwestward and move across Central America through Monday.

Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast, and Julia is expected to become a hurricane by Saturday evening before it reaches San Andres and Providencia Islands, and the coast of Nicaragua.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center.

The minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches) based on data from the reconnaissance aircraft.