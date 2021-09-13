It’s now Hurricane Nicholas off the Texas coast! – Here’s the latest

It’s now Hurricane Nicholas!

As of 11PM Hurricane Nicholas was located near latitude 28.4 North, longitude 95.8 West. Nicholas is moving toward the north-northeast near 10 mph and this general motion is expected to continue through tonight, followed by a turn toward the northeast and a slower motion by late Tuesday and an even slower eastward motion on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Nicholas is expected to make landfall along the Texas coast in a few hours, move over extreme southeastern Texas on

Tuesday and early Wednesday, and over southwestern Louisiana later on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher

gusts. Little change in strength is likely before landfall,

followed by weakening after the center moves inland.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles

(185 km). A Weatherflow station at Matagorda Bay recently reported a 1-minute sustained wind of 76 mph (122 km/h) gusting to 95 mph. This will be a major rain maker along the Texas coast and inland through East Texas into the Louisiana. 6-10 inches of rain, perhaps more as the storm will slow-up once it makes land. We’ll be watching this closely over the 24 hours.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 988 mb (29.18 inches).

A tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic is

producing an area of disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual

development of this disturbance over the next several days, and a

tropical depression is likely to form by later this week while the

system moves westward at about 15 mph across the eastern tropical

Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.

Also watching an area of low pressure is expected to form by midweek a couple of hundred miles north of the southeastern or central Bahamas as a

tropical wave interacts with an upper-level trough. Some gradual

development of this system is possible thereafter, and a tropical

depression could form later this week while the system moves

north-northwestward or northward across the western Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.