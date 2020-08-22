It’s called the Fujiwhara Effect. Could two storms become one huge storm? – Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller explains.

It’s looking like we’ll see two Tropical systems in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time and swirling toward each other. Could the two storms merge and become one HUGE storm? Odds are not in favor of that happening. More often than not, they spin each other around (like a Tropical dance) before one of the storms spins off and away. In very rare occasions, they come together as one storm, however it does not mean it grows into a monster storm. I don’t expect these Gulf storms to merge. The graphic explains more.