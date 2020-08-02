Isaias will be moving up the coast. What to expect in the CSRA

UPDATE Isaias What To Expect:

It’s looking like by early Monday morning through late Monday night the CSRA will see effects from Isaias. Models continue to come into better agreement with the track and timing of Isaias offshore of the Georgia coast Monday afternoon and South Carolina coast Monday evening and Monday night. Perhaps making landfall south of Myrtle Beach as a Tropical Storm.

Isaias will bring a significant push of moisture into area, look for scattered showers to develop Monday, becoming more widespread with some areas of rain and thunderstorms Monday afternoon through Monday night. Rain totals up to 1” around the CSRA with high amounts closer to the coast, where 3-5” rain totals are possible.

It will be very breezy on Monday, however Tropical Storm force winds remain east and south of us. Winds between 20-25mph can be expected with 40-50mph along the coast.

The Tornado threat is very low as the CSRA will be far west of the main area of the storm. Of course, more updates to follow as data comes from the National Hurricane Center.