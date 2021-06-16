Invest 92 L in the southern Gulf could have an impact on us by the weekend. – Here is the latest.

Invest 92 L continues to develop in the Bay of Campeche – in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

An area of showers and storms has been monitored by the National Hurricane Center and a Tropical Depression will likely form by tomorrow night or Friday.

Currently, the area of Low pressure continues in the Bay of Campeche and will with little change in organization through tonight. By Thursday night or Friday, the Low pressure will begin to drift north into the Gulf of Mexico.

It will likely stay a weaker system as it moves north through the western and central Gulf of Mexico. Abundant tropical moisture will accompany the system as it moves ashore somewhere along the northern Gulf Coast states. The moisture will quickly move to the Northeast and into Georgia and South Carolina Saturday into Sunday.

It’s still very early in the development of this system and most models have different outcomes as to where the storm is moving, timing, rainfall totals, etc.

