Invest 91 L forms in the Gulf and Hurricane Larry remains out to sea. – Check out the latest.

Invest 91 L has formed the south-central Gulf of Mexico.

The system is expected to move slowly northeastward over the central and northeastern Gulf of Mexico during the next couple of days. Upper-level winds are currently only marginally conducive for development, but they are forecast to become slightly more favorable by late Wednesday, and a

tropical or subtropical depression could form as the system nears

the northern Gulf coast Wednesday night or Thursday.

Invest 91 L will spread moisture into the southeast increasing our chance of showers and thunderstorms as the system moves to the Northeast and some slight additional development will be possible after it emerges off the southeastern United States coast late this week. Regardless of development, areas of heavy rainfall will take place from AL, GA

and across portions of the Florida panhandle.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

Hurricane Larry

As of 11PM tonight Hurricane Larry was located near latitude 25.8 North, longitude 56.8 West. Larry is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday. A turn toward the north-northwest and north with an increase in forward speed is

forecast on Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Larry

should pass east of Bermuda on Thursday.

Data from the Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum

sustained winds remain near 115 mph (185 km/h) with higher gusts.

Larry is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind

Scale. Slow weakening is forecast during the next several days.

Larry is a large hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up

to 70 miles (110 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds

extend outward up to 185 miles.

The minimum central pressure recently reported by the reconnaissance

aircraft is 967 mb.