Ida Rapidly Intensifies to a Strong Category 4 Hurricane-Louisiana Braces for Landfall Today.

Not a good sight to wake up to this morning…Exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina, The Louisiana coast braces for Hurricane Ida. This storm has rapidly intensified overnight, from a category 2, to a strong category 4- not far from category 5 strength.



As of the latest 8AM advisory, Wind speeds are at 150 mph and the central pressure has dropped to 933 mb. Ida is moving NW at 15mph.



Landfall is expected between 10am-2pm near Grand Isle, LA, just to the south of New Orleans. Life threatening storm surge of 12-16 feet is possible around the Mississippi River Delta, and up to 9 feet along much of the LA and MS coastlines. Torrential rainfall and extreme wind damage will also occur.



All we can do is hope and pray that everyone in the impacted areas took this storm seriously and has evacuated to safety. Check on your friends and family who live along the Gulf Coast today.

For the CSRA, do not worry. We will get rain and possibly severe storms from the remnants of Ida, but nothing that compares to what’s happening along the Gulf. We will likely see rain Tuesday evening until Wednesday afternoon. A Vipir Alert Day is not issued at this time due to there still being changes to the forecast, but it is a possibility. Stay with us for updates.

In addition to Ida, we have a very active Atlantic Basin. This is not a surprise though since we are going into the first week of September. We have Tropical Depression Ten, and now Tropical Depression Eleven that formed last night. There is also a disturbance off the coasts of North Carolina and Virginia that is at a 20% chance of development over 5 days, and a wave that is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa, at a 70% chance of development over 5 days.