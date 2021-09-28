Hurricane Sam, turns beast in the Atlantic! Plus, tracking two more areas. – Here’s the latest

by: Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller

At 11PM tonight Hurricane Sam was located at latitude 18.4 North, longitude 55.6 West. Sam is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph, and this general motion with an increase in forward speed is expected during the next couple of 
days.  A turn toward the north is forecast by Friday.  On the 
forecast track, Sam will pass well to the east and northeast of 
the northern Leeward Islands through Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 140 mph with higher
gusts.  Sam is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson
Hurricane Wind Scale.  Some fluctuations in intensity are expected
during the next couple of days, but Sam is forecast to remain a
major hurricane through late this week.  The good news...Sam remains out to sea.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the
center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles
(220 km).


The estimated minimum central pressure is 944 mb

Two other areas we are watching tonight…

1. Recent satellite-derived surface wind data indicate that the low 
pressure system located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic 
several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands is gradually 
becoming better defined. The associated showers and thunderstorms 
are showing signs of organization, and a tropical depression is 
expected to form during the next day or so while the disturbance 
moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern tropical 
Atlantic.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...90 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...high...90 percent.

2. Showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized in association with a 
a broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest 
of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are conducive 
for gradual development, and a tropical depression could still form 
during the next couple of days if the disturbance does not get 
absorbed into the stronger low pressure system located to its east. 
The broad low is expected to move slowly west-northwestward to 
westward over the central tropical Atlantic during the next few 
days.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...60 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...60 percent.

