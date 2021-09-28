Hurricane Sam, turns beast in the Atlantic! Plus, tracking two more areas. – Here’s the latest

At 11PM tonight Hurricane Sam was located at latitude 18.4 North, longitude 55.6 West. Sam is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph, and this general motion with an increase in forward speed is expected during the next couple of days. A turn toward the north is forecast by Friday. On the forecast track, Sam will pass well to the east and northeast of the northern Leeward Islands through Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 140 mph with higher gusts. Sam is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are expected during the next couple of days, but Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane through late this week. The good news...Sam remains out to sea. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km). The estimated minimum central pressure is 944 mb

Two other areas we are watching tonight…

1. Recent satellite-derived surface wind data indicate that the low pressure system located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands is gradually becoming better defined. The associated showers and thunderstorms are showing signs of organization, and a tropical depression is expected to form during the next day or so while the disturbance moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern tropical Atlantic. * Formation chance through 48 hours...high...90 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...high...90 percent. 2. Showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized in association with a a broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression could still form during the next couple of days if the disturbance does not get absorbed into the stronger low pressure system located to its east. The broad low is expected to move slowly west-northwestward to westward over the central tropical Atlantic during the next few days. * Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...60 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...medium...60 percent.