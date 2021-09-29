Hurricane Sam Stays Out to Sea…No Current Threats to the U.S.

Sam is still a category 4 hurricane, and it should stay this way until the weekend. It will slowly begin to weaken as it makes a northeastern turn, entering the northern Atlantic. Sam does not pose a direct threat to the United States. Wave heights along the eastern coast could reach 5-10 feet though.

The disturbance we were watching from the remnants of Tropical Storm Peter is now at just a 10% chance of development. This system will also not concern us.

The other two areas are just to the west of Africa. The one further to the west is looking less organized and is now at just a 50% chance of development. However regarding the other disturbance, it looks much larger now and is better organized. This will likely be our next named storm. Chance of development: 90% over 48 hours, 90% over 5 days.