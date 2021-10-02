Hurricane Sam Slowly Loses Strength, Victor Downgrades to Tropical Depression

Hurricane Sam continues to rage in the Atlantic, and it is moving extremely fast for a storm. Luckily it is starting to weaken, and while it is a Category 3 now we should see it downgrade fully back into a Tropical Storm, by Tuesday. It will most likely die out before it makes landfall near Greenland.

Tropical Depression Victor has lost significant strength in the last few hours, and has completely broken apart. There is no more organized center of storms and showers, which means it will most likely just become a broad area of low pressure, within the next few days.