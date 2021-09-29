Hurricane Sam rips through the Atlantic and TS Victor forms. – Here’s the latest.

At 11PM HUGE Hurricane Sam was located near latitude 20.6 North, longitude 58.4 West. Sam is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph, and this general motion with an increase in forward speed is expected during the next couple of days.

A turn toward the north and northeast is anticipated by

Friday night. On the forecast track, Sam will continue to pass well

to the east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands through

tonight, and pass to the east of Bermuda early Saturday.

Data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum

sustained winds have increased to near 145 mph with

higher gusts. Sam is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson

Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are expected

during the next couple of days, but Sam is forecast to remain a

major hurricane through late this week, with more significant

weakening anticipated over the weekend. Sam will remain out to sea.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 65 miles from

the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150

miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure based on NOAA Hurricane

Hunter data is 940 mb.

Tropical Storm Victor was located near latitude 8.4 North, longitude 26.7 West. Victor is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph and this general motion is expected to continue through Friday, followed by a turn toward the northwest late Friday or Friday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Steady strengthening is forecast, and Victor is expected to become

a hurricane in a day or two.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles

from the center. Victor will remain out to sea.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb