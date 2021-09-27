Hurricane Sam may have some more friends on the way. – Check out the latest.

At 11PM Hurricane Sam was located near latitude 16.8 North, longitude 53.2 West. Sam is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph , and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days, with an increase in forward speed beginning on Thursday. A turn to the north is expected by Friday.

On the forecast track, Sam will pass well to the northeast of the

northern Leeward Islands Wednesday and Thursday.

Data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter plane indicate that maximum

sustained winds remain near 120 mph with higher gusts.

Sam is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind

Scale. The hurricane could strengthen some overnight, and Sam is

anticipated to be a category 3 or 4 hurricane for the next several

days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles

(205 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure from NOAA aircraft data is

956 mb

Three other areas we are Tracking…

1. A well-defined low pressure system associated with the remnants of

Peter is located a few hundred miles east of Bermuda. Although

shower and thunderstorm activity is currently disorganized,

environmental conditions are expected to remain marginally

conducive for a short-lived tropical depression to form tonight or

Tuesday while the system moves northeastward at about 10 mph. By

Wednesday, however, conditions are expected to become unfavorable

for further development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.

2. A broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest

of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of disorganized

showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are conducive

for further development, and a tropical depression is likely to form

during the next day or two while the system moves westward to

west-northwestward at 5 to 10 mph over the central tropical

Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.

3. A tropical wave located just offshore the west coast of Africa

continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and

thunderstorms. Upper-level winds are conducive for gradual

development, and a tropical depression is likely to form in a couple

of days while the disturbance moves westward to west-northwestward

at 10 to 15 mph over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.