Hurricane Sam may have some more friends on the way. – Check out the latest.

At 11PM Hurricane Sam was located near latitude 16.8 North, longitude 53.2 West. Sam is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph , and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days, with an increase in forward speed beginning on Thursday. A turn to the north is expected by Friday.
On the forecast track, Sam will pass well to the northeast of the
northern Leeward Islands Wednesday and Thursday.
Data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter plane indicate that maximum
sustained winds remain near 120 mph with higher gusts.
Sam is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind
Scale. The hurricane could strengthen some overnight, and Sam is
anticipated to be a category 3 or 4 hurricane for the next several
days.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the
center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles
(205 km).
The estimated minimum central pressure from NOAA aircraft data is
956 mb
Three other areas we are Tracking…
1. A well-defined low pressure system associated with the remnants of
Peter is located a few hundred miles east of Bermuda. Although
shower and thunderstorm activity is currently disorganized,
environmental conditions are expected to remain marginally
conducive for a short-lived tropical depression to form tonight or
Tuesday while the system moves northeastward at about 10 mph. By
Wednesday, however, conditions are expected to become unfavorable
for further development.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.
2. A broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest
of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of disorganized
showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are conducive
for further development, and a tropical depression is likely to form
during the next day or two while the system moves westward to
west-northwestward at 5 to 10 mph over the central tropical
Atlantic.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.
3. A tropical wave located just offshore the west coast of Africa
continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and
thunderstorms. Upper-level winds are conducive for gradual
development, and a tropical depression is likely to form in a couple
of days while the disturbance moves westward to west-northwestward
at 10 to 15 mph over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.