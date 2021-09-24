Hurricane Sam about ready to explode into a major storm. Subtropical Teresa forms in the Atlantic. – Here’s the latest

Hurricane Sam was located near latitude 12.4 North, longitude 45.9 West. Sam is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph. A motion toward the west or west-northwest with a decrease in forward speed is expected over the weekend. A turn toward the northwest is forecast on Monday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 100 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast, and Sam is expected to become a major hurricane on Saturday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 982 mb. __________________________________________________________________________________ Subtropical Storm Teresa was located near latitude 34.3 North, longitude 65.4 West. The storm is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph, and a turn toward the north and northeast is expected during the next day or two. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 36 hours. Teresa should dissipate in about two days. Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 115 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb