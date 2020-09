We've reached the peak of tropical storm season in the Atlantic! We currently have 2 named storms in the Atlantic- Paulette and Rene. We also have Tropical Storm Sally making it's way into the Gulf of Mexico. Along with those 3 storms we have Tropical Depression 20, which could become Tropical Storm Teddy by midweek. We have a couple more areas of interest that will bear monitoring as we get into the rest of this week. First let's take a look at the current storms and if they pose any threat to the CSRA.

Paulette & Rene