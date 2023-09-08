The center of Hurricane Lee is located
near latitude 18.2 North, longitude 54.5 West. Lee is moving toward
the west-northwest near 13 mph and this motion is
expected to continue through early next week with a significant
decrease in forward speed. On the forecast track, Lee is expected
to pass well to the north of the northern Leeward Islands, the
Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico over the weekend and into early
next week.
Maximum sustained winds are near 155 mph with higher
gusts. Lee is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson
Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely
over the next few days, however Lee is expected to remain a
powerful hurricane through early next week.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the
center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 942 mb.
The center of Tropical Storm Margot is
located near latitude 18.0 North, longitude 32.5 West. Margot is
moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph and this
motion is expected to continue for the next day or two, with a turn
towards a more northwestward motion early next week.
Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.
Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and
Margot is forecast to become a hurricane later this weekend.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb.