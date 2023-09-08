The center of Hurricane Lee is located

near latitude 18.2 North, longitude 54.5 West. Lee is moving toward

the west-northwest near 13 mph and this motion is

expected to continue through early next week with a significant

decrease in forward speed. On the forecast track, Lee is expected

to pass well to the north of the northern Leeward Islands, the

Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico over the weekend and into early

next week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 155 mph with higher

gusts. Lee is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson

Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely

over the next few days, however Lee is expected to remain a

powerful hurricane through early next week.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 942 mb.

The center of Tropical Storm Margot is

located near latitude 18.0 North, longitude 32.5 West. Margot is

moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph and this

motion is expected to continue for the next day or two, with a turn

towards a more northwestward motion early next week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and

Margot is forecast to become a hurricane later this weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb.