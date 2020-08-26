Hurricane Laura set to be a Major Hurricane. Here is the latest.

Hurricane Laura is continuing to grow and expected to be a major Hurricane as in nears the Texas coast early Thursday morning.

Hurricane Laura was located near latitude 25.2 North, longitude 89.5 West. Laura is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph, and this general motion should continue overnight. A turn toward the northwest is forecast on Wednesday, and a northwestward to north-northwestward

motion should continue through Wednesday night. On the forecast

track, the center of Laura will move across the northwestern Gulf of

Mexico on Wednesday. The hurricane should approach the Upper Texas

and southwest Louisiana coasts on Wednesday evening and move inland

near those areas Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 90 mph with higher gusts. Significant strengthening is forecast during the next 24 hours, and Laura is expected to be a major hurricane at landfall. Rapid weakening is expected after Laura makes landfall.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles

(280 km). NOAA buoy 42001 in the central Gulf of Mexico recently

reported a sustained wind of 45 mph and a gust to 54 mph.

The minimum central pressure estimated from Hurricane Hunter observations is 978 mb (28.88 inches).