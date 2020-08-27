Hurricane Laura now one of the strongest storms ever in the Gulf . Landfall soon. – Here is the latest information.

TONIGHT EXTREMELY DANGEROUS HURRICANE LAURA TAKES AIM

AT THE NORTHWEST GULF COAST.

CATASTROPHIC STORM SURGE, EXTREME WINDS, AND FLASH FLOODING

EXPECTED ALONG THE NORTHWEST GULF COAST TONIGHT. LAURA WILL MAKE LANDFALL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING.

AS OF 11PM

LOCATION…28.4N 92.9W

ABOUT 120 MI…190 KM S OF LAKE CHARLES LOUISIANA

ABOUT 120 MI…190 KM SSE OF PORT ARTHUR TEXAS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…150 MPH.

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NNW 15 MPH

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…940 MB…27.76 INCHES

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* Freeport Texas to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* San Luis Pass Texas to Intracoastal City Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Sargent Texas to San Luis Pass

* East of Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Mouth of the

Mississippi River

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* East of Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City Louisiana

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening

inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline in

the indicated locations. For a depiction of areas at risk, please

see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic,

available at hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation.

Persons located within these areas should take all necessary

actions to protect life and property from rising water and the

potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow

evacuation and other instructions from local officials.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected

somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life

and property should be rushed to completion.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible

within the watch area.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from

the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205

miles (335 km). A sustained wind of 48 mph was recently

reported at Cypremort Point, Louisiana, on Vermilion Bay.

The minimum central pressure estimated from NOAA Hurricane Hunter

aircraft observations is 940 mb (27.76 inches).

Key messages for Laura can be found in the Tropical Cyclone

Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT3 and WMO header WTNT43 KNHC.

Storm surge and tropical-storm-force winds will arrive within the

warning areas well in advance of Laura’s center. All preparations

to protect life and property should be rushed to completion in the

next few hours.

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the

tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by

rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could

reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated

areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide…

Johnson Bayou LA to Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge including Calcasieu

Lake…15-20 ft

Sea Rim State Park TX to Johnson Bayou LA including Sabine

Lake…10-15 ft

Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge to Intracoastal City LA…10-15 ft

Intracoastal City LA to Morgan City including Vermilion Bay…8-12

ft

Port Bolivar TX to Sea Rim State Park…6-9 ft

Morgan City LA to Mouth of the Mississippi River…4-7 ft

Freeport TX to Port Bolivar including Galveston Bay…2-4 ft

Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs MS including Lake

Borgne…1-3 ft

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas…1-3 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to

the right of the landfall location, where the surge will be

accompanied by large and destructive waves.

This is important. The National Hurricane Center is saying that the storm surge is Unsurvivable! Storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal

City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes. This surge

could penetrate up to 40 miles inland from the immediate coastline,

and flood waters will not fully recede for several days after the

storm.

Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge

and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distance.

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected in the hurricane warning

area tonight and Thursday, with catastrophic wind damage expected

where Laura’s eyewall moves onshore tonight. Tropical storm

conditions are moving onshore along the coast of Louisiana within

the tropical storm warning area and are expected to spread

northwestward within the warning areas this evening.

Hurricane-force winds and damaging wind gusts are also expected to

spread well inland into portions of eastern Texas and western

Louisiana early Thursday.

RAINFALL: From this evening through Friday, Laura is expected to

produce the following rainfall totals:

Across the northwestern Gulf Coast from far southwest Louisiana and

the Golden Triangle of Southeast Texas: 8 to 12 inches with isolated

totals of 18 inches.

Across central and the rest of western Louisiana into far eastern

Texas: 5 to 10 inches with isolated totals of 15 inches.

Across much of Arkansas: 3 to 7 inches with isolated totals of 10

inches.

This rainfall will cause widespread flash and urban flooding, small

streams and creeks to overflow their banks, and minor to moderate

freshwater river flooding.

By Friday into Saturday, Laura is expected to produce the following

rainfall totals:

Across the mid-Mississippi and portions of the Tennessee Valley,

Lower Ohio Valley, and central Appalachians: 2 to 4 inches with

isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches.

This rainfall may lead to flash and urban flooding and rapid rises

This rainfall may lead to flash and urban flooding and rapid rises

on small streams.