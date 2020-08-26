Hurricane Laura a powerful Cat 4 storm is on the move. – Here is the very latest.

AIR FORCE HURRICANE HUNTER AIRCRAFT REPORTS LAURA HAS BECOME AN

EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE…

…CATASTROPHIC STORM SURGE, EXTREME WINDS, AND FLASH FLOODING

EXPECTED ALONG THE NORTHWEST GULF COAST TONIGHT…

…LITTLE TIME REMAINS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY.

———————————————-

LOCATION…27.3N 92.5W

ABOUT 200 MI…320 KM SSE OF LAKE CHARLES LOUISIANA

ABOUT 200 MI…320 KM SSE OF PORT ARTHUR TEXAS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…140 MPH…220 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NW OR 315 DEGREES AT 16 MPH…26 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…952 MB…28.11 INCHES

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* Freeport Texas to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* San Luis Pass Texas to Intracoastal City Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Sargent Texas to San Luis Pass

* East of Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Mouth of the

Mississippi River

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs Mississippi

* Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* East of Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City Louisiana

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening

inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline in

the indicated locations. For a depiction of areas at risk, please

see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic,

available at hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation.

Persons located within these areas should take all necessary

actions to protect life and property from rising water and the

potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow

evacuation and other instructions from local officials.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected

somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life

and property should be rushed to completion.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-

threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the

coastline in the indicated locations.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible.

within the watch area.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area.

More updates tonight into Thursday on this dangerous storm. Stay with News Channel 6 Viper 6 Weather Team for the latest.