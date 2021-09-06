Hurricane Larry stays out to sea…area in the Gulf to be watched. – Here’s the latest

At 11PM Hurricane Larry was located near latitude 23.1 North, longitude 54.4 West. Larry is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph and and this 
general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday, followed 
by a turn toward the north-northwest and north on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 125 mph with higher 
gusts.  Larry is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson 
Hurricane Wind Scale. Very gradual weakening is forecast over the 
next several days. 

Larry remains a large hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend 
outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center and 
tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 956 mb.
Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue over the northern 
portion of the Yucatan Peninsula and south-central Gulf of Mexico 
in association with a surface trough and an upper-level disturbance. 
The system is forecast to move slowly northward or northeastward 
over the central and then northeastern Gulf of Mexico, likely 
reaching the northern Gulf coast in a few days. Although upper-level 
winds are currently unfavorable for development to occur, they are 
expected to become marginally conducive for tropical cyclone 
formation in a couple of days. 

The disturbance is then expected to cross the southeastern United States beginning midweek, and some development will be possible once it emerges over the Atlantic 
waters late this week off the South Carolina coast.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent. 
* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.

