Hurricane Larry is continuing to grow in the Atlantic. – Here’s the latest

by: Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller

On this Friday night Hurricane Larry was located near latitude 15.5 North, longitude 43.3 West.  at 11:  00PM Larry is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph, and this motion is expected to continue through late Saturday.  A motion toward the
northwest at a slower forward speed is forecast to begin Sunday
morning and continue through Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 115 mph 
with higher gusts.  Larry is a category 3 hurricane on the
Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.  Additional strengthening is
forecast over the next day or two, and Larry is expected to remain
at major hurricane strength through the early part of next week.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the
center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 965 mb.

