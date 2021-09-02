Hurricane Larry continues to the Northwest. – Here’s the latest.

At 11PM on this Thursday night, Hurricane Larry was located near latitude 14.1 North, longitude 37.5 West. Larry is moving toward the west near 20 mph, and this motion is expected to continue through Friday morning. A turn toward the west is expected later on Friday, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Sunday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 85 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Larry could become a major hurricane by Friday night. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 985 mb.