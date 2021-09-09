Hurricane Larry continues in the Atlantic. Mindy downgraded and more activity in the Gulf? – Here’s the latest

Hurricane Larry continues well out in the Atlantic and will move to the North. Mindy is being pushed to the East as a cold front will sweep Mindy away. A disturbance off the west coast of Central America needs to be watched over the next few days.
