Hurricane Larry continues in the Atlantic. Mindy downgraded and more activity in the Gulf? – Here’s the latest

Hurricane Tracker

by: Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller

Posted: / Updated:

Live Interactive VIPIR Radar

Hurricane Larry continues well out in the Atlantic and will move to the North. Mindy is being pushed to the East as a cold front will sweep Mindy away. A disturbance off the west coast of Central America needs to be watched over the next few days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories