Hurricane Isaias to make make landfall at the SC/NC line tonight or early Tuesday morning

Hurricane Isaisa will make landfall near the SC/NC border tonight or early in the morning as a Cat 1 Hurricane with winds around 85mph. Much of the effects from Isaisa are over south of Myrtle Beach. In fact the rain and wind we had tonight was from a trough and had nothing to do with Isaisa. Still, storm surge, very heavy along the coast and inland up into North Carolina will take place over the next several hours. The storm will quickly move through NC up into VA and cause flooding concerns there into Tuesday morning and afternoon.