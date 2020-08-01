Hurricane Isaias path changes slightly. Here’s the latest.

(WJBF) - The latest on Hurricane Isaias as of the 2 PM, maximum sustained wind is at 75 mph with gusts of 90 mph. Movement is northwest at 16 mph. The storm is centered about 245 miles south-southeast of Great Abaco Island.

Isaias looks to be staying over warm waters, therefore, strengthening is likely over the next 24 hours. However, Isaias, might run into some wind shear. This would lead to some weakening with the storm. Again, some, but not enough to lose the Hurricane title