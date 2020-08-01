Hurricane Isaias path changes slightly. Here’s the latest.

The current timing shows Isaias tracking from off the Southeastern Florida coast by late Saturday afternoon, then off the Georgia coast, east of Savannah by Monday morning. Ahead of this, plenty of moisture will be on the increase due to onshore flow. Expect an increase in rain chances late Sunday night into Monday. Current forecast track keeps the bulk of any heavy rain and Hurricane force winds out well off the coast. However, winds will still be gusty here and rainfall could be heavy in a few locations with possible flooding with the more likely areas East and South of the CSRA. Much more on the details of this storm as we more into Saturday.