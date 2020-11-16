Hurricane Iota, Cat 5 Storm to make landfall tonight. – Here’s the latest.

Hurricane IOTA is closing in on Nicaragua. This storm will bring catastrophic wind, rain and storm surge. This is a life threatening storm as it makes landfall tonight then crosses Nicaragua into the Central America mountains. ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...13.6N 82.7W ABOUT 55 MI...90 KM ESE OF PUERTO CABEZAS NICARAGUA ABOUT 100 MI...165 KM SSE OF CABO GRACIAS A DIOS ON NIC/HON BORDER MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...160 MPH...260 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...W OR 275 DEGREES AT 9 MPH...15 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...919 MB...27.14 INCHES