Hurricane Iota, Cat 5 Storm to make landfall tonight. – Here's the latest.

by: Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller

Posted: / Updated:

Hurricane IOTA is closing in on Nicaragua.  This storm will bring catastrophic wind, rain and storm surge.  This is a life threatening storm as it makes landfall tonight then crosses Nicaragua into the Central America mountains.
LOCATION...13.6N 82.7W
ABOUT 55 MI...90 KM ESE OF PUERTO CABEZAS NICARAGUA
ABOUT 100 MI...165 KM SSE OF CABO GRACIAS A DIOS ON NIC/HON BORDER
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...160 MPH...260 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...W OR 275 DEGREES AT 9 MPH...15 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...919 MB...27.14 INCHES

