At 1100 AM, the center of Hurricane Ian was located
near latitude 23.0 North, longitude 83.5 West. Ian is moving toward
the north near 10 mph (17 km/h), and this motion is expected to
continue today. A turn toward the north-northeast with a reduction
in forward speed is forecast tonight and Wednesday. On the
forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to move over the
southeastern Gulf of Mexico in a couple of hours, pass west of the
Florida Keys later today, and approach the west coast of Florida
within the hurricane warning area on Wednesday and Wednesday night.
Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph (185 km/h) with higher
gusts. Ian is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson
Hurricane Wind Scale. Re-strengthening is expected later today
through Wednesday. Ian is forecast to approach the west coast of
Florida as an extremely dangerous major hurricane.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the
center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles
(220 km).
The estimated minimum central pressure is 963 mb (28.44 inches)
based on Air Force Hurricane Hunter data.