At 1100 AM, the center of Hurricane Ian was located

near latitude 23.0 North, longitude 83.5 West. Ian is moving toward

the north near 10 mph (17 km/h), and this motion is expected to

continue today. A turn toward the north-northeast with a reduction

in forward speed is forecast tonight and Wednesday. On the

forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to move over the

southeastern Gulf of Mexico in a couple of hours, pass west of the

Florida Keys later today, and approach the west coast of Florida

within the hurricane warning area on Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph (185 km/h) with higher

gusts. Ian is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson

Hurricane Wind Scale. Re-strengthening is expected later today

through Wednesday. Ian is forecast to approach the west coast of

Florida as an extremely dangerous major hurricane.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles

(220 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 963 mb (28.44 inches)

based on Air Force Hurricane Hunter data.