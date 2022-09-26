At 1100 AM, the center of Hurricane Ian was located

near latitude 19.1 North, longitude 82.7 West. Ian is moving toward

the northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h). A north-northwestward motion is

expected to begin later today, followed by a northward motion on

Tuesday with a slightly slower forward speed. A turn toward the

north-northeast with a further reduction in forward speed is

forecast on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is

expected to pass near or west of the Cayman Islands today, and near

or over western Cuba tonight and early Tuesday. Ian will then emerge

over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, pass west of the

Florida Keys late Tuesday, and approach the west coast of Florida on

Wednesday into Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph (130 km/h)

with higher gusts. Rapid strengthening is expected during the next

day or so, and Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane tonight

or early Tuesday when it is near western Cuba and remain a major

hurricane over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles

(185 km).

The minimum central pressure based on Air Force and NOAA Hurricane

Hunter aircraft data is 980 mb (28.94 inches).

Central Tropical Atlantic:

Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with an area of low

pressure located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde

Islands is showing signs of organization this morning.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional

development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the

next couple of days before upper-level winds become less favorable

toward the end of the week. The system is expected to meander

during the next day or two and then move slowly north-northwestward.