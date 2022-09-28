EXTREMELY DANGEROUS EYEWALL OF IAN MOVING ONSHORE…

…IAN WILL CAUSE CATASTROPHIC STORM SURGE, WINDS, AND FLOODING IN

THE FLORIDA PENINSULA SOON…

At 1100 AM EDT, the eye of Hurricane Ian was located

near latitude 26.3 North, longitude 82.5 West. Ian is moving toward

the north-northeast near 9 mph (15 km/h). This general motion with a

reduction in forward speed is forecast today, followed by a turn

toward the northeast on Thursday. On the forecast track, the center

of Ian is expected to move onshore within the hurricane warning area

in a few hours, move over central Florida tonight and Thursday

morning and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. Ian

is forecast to turn northward on Friday and approach the

northeastern Florida, Georgia and South Carolina coasts late

Friday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 155 mph (250 km/h) with higher

gusts. Ian is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson

Hurricane Wind Scale. Ian is forecast to make landfall on the west

coast of Florida as a catastrophic hurricane. Weakening is expected

after landfall, but Ian could be near hurricane strength when it

moves over the Florida East coast tomorrow, and when it approaches

the northeastern Florida, Georgia and South Carolina coasts late

Friday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles

(280 km). A Weatherflow station on Sanibel Island recently reported

sustained winds of 58 mph (93 km/h) with a gust to 75 mph

(121 km/h).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 937 mb (27.67 inches).