At 10:00 AM the center of Hurricane Fiona was located
near latitude 18.8 North, longitude 69.0 West. Fiona is moving
toward the northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h). This general motion is
expected to continue through tonight, followed by a turn toward the
north-northwest on Tuesday and to the north on Wednesday. On the
forecast track, the center of Fiona will move over the eastern
portion of the Dominican Republic during the next few hours and
emerge over the southwestern Atlantic this afternoon. The center is
forecast to pass near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos on
Tuesday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph (150 km/h) with higher
gusts. Some strengthening is expected during the next few days after
the hurricane emerges over the southwestern Atlantic, and Fiona is
forecast to become a major hurricane by Wednesday.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from
the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150
miles (240 km). A Tempest weather station at Miches, Dominican
Republic recently reported a wind gust to 51 mph (81 km/h).
The estimated minimum central pressure is 977 mb (28.85 inches).
- Central Subtropical Atlantic:
Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central subtropical
Atlantic are associated with a poorly defined area of low pressure.
Some slow development is possible during the next couple of days
before environmental conditions become less conducive later this
week. The system should generally move northward or northeastward
while remaining over the open central subtropical Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.