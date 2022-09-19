At 10:00 AM the center of Hurricane Fiona was located

near latitude 18.8 North, longitude 69.0 West. Fiona is moving

toward the northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h). This general motion is

expected to continue through tonight, followed by a turn toward the

north-northwest on Tuesday and to the north on Wednesday. On the

forecast track, the center of Fiona will move over the eastern

portion of the Dominican Republic during the next few hours and

emerge over the southwestern Atlantic this afternoon. The center is

forecast to pass near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos on

Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph (150 km/h) with higher

gusts. Some strengthening is expected during the next few days after

the hurricane emerges over the southwestern Atlantic, and Fiona is

forecast to become a major hurricane by Wednesday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from

the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150

miles (240 km). A Tempest weather station at Miches, Dominican

Republic recently reported a wind gust to 51 mph (81 km/h).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 977 mb (28.85 inches).

Central Subtropical Atlantic:

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central subtropical

Atlantic are associated with a poorly defined area of low pressure.

Some slow development is possible during the next couple of days

before environmental conditions become less conducive later this

week. The system should generally move northward or northeastward

while remaining over the open central subtropical Atlantic.