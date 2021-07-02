Hurricane Elsa quickly moving to the Northwest. – Latest Update

Tonight Hurricane Elsa was located near latitude 14.8 North, longitude 66.3 West. Elsa is moving toward the west-northwest near 29 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Saturday. A decrease in forward speed is expected Saturday night and Sunday, followed by a turn toward the northwest Sunday night or Monday. On the forecast track, Elsa will move across the eastern Caribbean Sea tonight across the central Caribbean Sea on Saturday, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola late Saturday or Saturday night. By Sunday, Elsa is forecast to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba, and move near portions of central and western Cuba Sunday night and Monday. Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 80 mph (130 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast tonight, with some restrengthening expected on Saturday. Slow weakening is expected to begin Saturday night or Sunday as Elsa interacts with Hispaniola, Jamaica, and Cuba. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles The estimated minimum central pressure is 995 mb. Stay with News Channel 6 for the very latest on Hurricane Elsa.