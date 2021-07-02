Hurricane Elsa quickly moving to the Northwest. – Latest Update

by: Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight Hurricane Elsa was located near latitude 14.8 North, longitude 66.3 West. Elsa is moving toward the west-northwest near 29 mph, and this general motion
is expected to continue through Saturday. A decrease in forward
speed is expected Saturday night and Sunday, followed by a turn
toward the northwest Sunday night or Monday. On the forecast track,
Elsa will move across the eastern Caribbean Sea tonight across the
central Caribbean Sea on Saturday, and move near the southern coast
of Hispaniola late Saturday or Saturday night.  By Sunday, Elsa is
forecast to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba, and move
near portions of central and western Cuba Sunday night and Monday.

Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate 
that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 80 mph (130 
km/h) with higher gusts.  Little change in strength is forecast 
tonight, with some restrengthening expected on Saturday. Slow
weakening is expected to begin Saturday night or Sunday as Elsa
interacts with Hispaniola, Jamaica, and Cuba.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the
center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles

The estimated minimum central pressure is 995 mb.  Stay with News Channel 6 for the very latest on Hurricane Elsa.

