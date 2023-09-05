Central Tropical Atlantic (AL95):

Satellite images indicate that the area of low pressure located

about midway between western Africa and the Windward Islands has

become better organized overnight. If current trends continue,

advisories would be issued later today on a tropical cyclone moving

west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph across the central tropical

Atlantic. Additional strengthening to a hurricane is likely later

this week while the system moves over western portions of the

tropical Atlantic, near or to the northeast of the northern Leeward

Islands. For additional information on this system, including gale

warnings, see High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather

Service.

Formation chance through 48 hours…high…near 100 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…high…near 100 percent.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A strong tropical wave is near the coast of West Africa, producing

a large area of cloudiness and showers. Environmental conditions

appear conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression

could form over the far eastern tropical Atlantic during the middle

to latter part of the week while the system moves west-northwest

at 10 to 15 mph. This system is expected to move across the Cabo

Verde Islands Wednesday night and Thursday, and interests there

should monitor its progress.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…high…70 percent.

Northeastern Atlantic (ex-Franklin):

Post-Tropical Cyclone Franklin is located a few hundred miles

north of the Azores, and is forecast to move quickly southeastward

towards warmer waters east of the Azores. This system could acquire

some subtropical or tropical characteristics later this week or

this weekend while it moves erratically between the Azores and

Portugal. For additional information on this system, including gale

warnings, see High Seas Forecasts issued by Meteo France.