Central Tropical Atlantic (AL95):
Satellite images indicate that the area of low pressure located
about midway between western Africa and the Windward Islands has
become better organized overnight. If current trends continue,
advisories would be issued later today on a tropical cyclone moving
west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph across the central tropical
Atlantic. Additional strengthening to a hurricane is likely later
this week while the system moves over western portions of the
tropical Atlantic, near or to the northeast of the northern Leeward
Islands. For additional information on this system, including gale
warnings, see High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather
Service.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…high…near 100 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…high…near 100 percent.
Eastern Tropical Atlantic:
A strong tropical wave is near the coast of West Africa, producing
a large area of cloudiness and showers. Environmental conditions
appear conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression
could form over the far eastern tropical Atlantic during the middle
to latter part of the week while the system moves west-northwest
at 10 to 15 mph. This system is expected to move across the Cabo
Verde Islands Wednesday night and Thursday, and interests there
should monitor its progress.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…high…70 percent.
Northeastern Atlantic (ex-Franklin):
Post-Tropical Cyclone Franklin is located a few hundred miles
north of the Azores, and is forecast to move quickly southeastward
towards warmer waters east of the Azores. This system could acquire
some subtropical or tropical characteristics later this week or
this weekend while it moves erratically between the Azores and
Portugal. For additional information on this system, including gale
warnings, see High Seas Forecasts issued by Meteo France.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…low…20 percent.