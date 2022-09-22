At 1100 AM: the center of Hurricane Fiona was located

near latitude 28.6 North, longitude 70.2 West. Fiona is moving

toward the north-northeast near 15 mph (24 km/h). A north-

northeastward or northeastward motion with an increase in forward

speed is expected through Friday, followed by a somewhat slower

northward motion beginning Friday night or Saturday. On the

forecast track, the center of Fiona will pass just to the west of

Bermuda tonight, approach Nova Scotia on Friday, and move across

Nova Scotia and into the Gulf of St. Lawrence on Saturday.

Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate

that the maximum sustained winds are near 130 mph (215 km/h) with

higher gusts. Fiona is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson

Hurricane Wind Scale. Little change in strength is expected today.

Some weakening is expected to begin tonight or Friday, but Fiona

is forecast to be a large and powerful post-tropical cyclone with

hurricane-force winds when it moves over Nova Scotia Friday night

and Saturday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from

the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205

miles (335 km). A NOAA Saildrone located about 50 miles east of

the center has recently reported sustained winds of 77 mph (124

km/h).

The latest minimum central pressure based on data from an Air Force

Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is 936 mb (27.64 inches).

At 1100 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Gaston was

located near latitude 40.9 North, longitude 33.8 West. Gaston is

moving toward the east-northeast near 21 mph (33 km/h). A turn to

the east is expected by tonight, and a slower southeast or

southward motion is forecast by early Saturday. On the forecast

track, the center of Gaston will move near or over portions of the

Azores tonight through Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher

gusts. Gradual weakening is expected over the next few days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 999 mb (29.50 inches).

Southeastern Caribbean Sea:

Showers and thunderstorms continue in association with a tropical

wave located over the southeastern Caribbean Sea. Although

upper-level winds are currently inhibiting development, the

environment is forecast to gradually become more favorable in a

couple of days, and a tropical depression is likely to form at that

time. The disturbance is forecast to move west-northwestward across

the eastern Caribbean Sea during the next day or two, and be over

the central Caribbean Sea this weekend. Regardless of development,

locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are likely to affect the

Windward Islands, northern Venezuela, and the ABC island chain

today. These impacts are likely to spread to northeastern Colombia

later this evening.

Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.



Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

Showers and thunderstorms located near the west coast of Africa are

associated with a tropical wave that has emerged over the warm

waters of the far eastern Atlantic. Environmental conditions are

forecast to be conducive for some development, and a tropical

depression could form by this weekend while the system moves slowly

northward, between west Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands.

Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.

East Central Tropical Atlantic:

A broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles

west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce

disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Despite marginal

environmental conditions, some slow development of this system is

possible over the next several days while it moves slowly

northwestward or northward over the tropical Atlantic.