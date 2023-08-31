The center of Tropical Storm Idalia is

located near latitude 33.7 North, longitude 77.0 West. Idalia is

moving toward the east-northeast near 20 mph (31 km/h), and this

general motion is expected to continue this morning. An eastward to

east-southeastward motion is forecast to begin later today and

continue through Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of

Idalia will move just offshore of the coast of North Carolina today.

Idalia will then move eastward over the western Atlantic into the

weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher

gusts. Little change in strength is expected today, but some gradual

weakening could occur Friday and Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles (295 km)

from the center. An elevated station in Pamlico Sound (43 feet

above the water) recently measured a sustained wind of 56 mph (91

km/h) and a gust to 67 mph (107 km/h).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 990 mb (29.23 inches).

The center of Hurricane Franklin is

located near latitude 34.9 North, longitude 63.2 West. Franklin is

moving toward the east-northeast near 15 mph (24 km/h) and a

general east-northeastward to northeastward motion should continue

over the next several days. On the forecast track, the center of

Franklin should continue moving away from Bermuda.

Maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph (155 km/h) with higher

gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast over the next few days.Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles

(280 km). The estimated minimum central pressure is 965 mb (28.50 inches).



The center of Tropical Storm Jose is

located near latitude 28.8 North, longitude 52.2 West. Jose is

moving toward the north near 5 mph (7 km/h) and this general motion

with an increase in forward speed is expected to continue for the

next day or so before the system is absorbed by Franklin.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is forecast over the next day or so, with

the small system forecast to be absorbed by Franklin by the weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1011 mb (29.86 inches).

Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL94):

Showers and thunderstorms are gradually becoming better organized in

association with an area of low pressure located just west of the

Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive for

further development of this system, and a tropical depression is

likely to form during the next couple of days while the system moves

west-northwestward to northwestward across the eastern tropical

Atlantic. Interests in the Cabo Verde Islands should monitor the

progress of this system.

Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…high…70 percent.

Central Subtropical Atlantic (Remnants of Gert):

A weak but well-defined area of low pressure located several hundred

miles north-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands is producing

limited shower and thunderstorm activity. This system has a short

window for further development during the next day or so while it

drifts northeastward or eastward before upper-level winds become

increasingly unfavorable by the weekend.