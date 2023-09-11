The center of Hurricane Lee is located

near latitude 23.5 North, longitude 63.5 West. Lee is moving toward

the northwest near 8 mph. A slow west-northwest to

northwest motion is expected during the next couple of days,

followed by turn toward the north by midweek. On the forecast track,

Lee is expected to pass near, but to the west, of Bermuda in a few

days.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 120 mph with higher

gusts. Lee is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson

Hurricane Wind Scale. Some strengthening is forecast over the next

day or so, followed by gradual weakening.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 75 miles from

the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185

miles.

The minimum central pressure based on data from the NOAA

Hurricane Hunters is 948 mb.

The center of Tropical Storm Margot is

located near latitude 26.1 North, longitude 40.0 West. Margot is

moving toward the north near 10 mph, and this general

motion is expected to continue during the next several days.

Satellite estimates indicate that the maximum sustained winds

of Margot have increased to near 70 mph with higher

gusts. Margot is forecast to become a hurricane late today and

could strengthen further over the next few days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 993 mb.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL97):

A weak area of low pressure located several hundred miles

west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized

shower and thunderstorm activity well to the west of its center.

Development of this system is unlikely before it merges with

a tropical wave to its east during the next couple of days.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…low…10 percent.

Eastern and Central Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic

between the Cabo Verde Islands and the west coast of Africa is

producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental

conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system,

and a tropical depression could form by the weekend while it moves

westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the central

tropical Atlantic.