Grace, Henri, and a New Disturbance…Friday PM TROPICAL UPDATE

As of 10:30 PM Friday- We are watching three tropical systems… Fortunately, none of which seem to actually be heading for us. The only one we really need to look at is Henri, which should whip around and miss us completely. Things of course could change, and we will let you know first.

Grace, has upgraded into a category 2 hurricane, which is the first of the season. It will make total landfall in Mexico very shortly, where it will likely diminish back into a low pressure system, before it reaches the Pacific.

Tropical Storm Henri has a very high chance of developing into a category 1 hurricane. Its current pathway doesn’t suggest it will make landfall anytime soon, making it prime for gaining strength. It could head closer toward the northeast of the united states, but even then the worst of the storms should be east of the coast, mostly in the ocean. The current projections have it making land fall near Boston.

There is a third disturbance which came off of Africa yesterday. As of now it has a fairly low chance of developing anytime soon. This wave is expected to collide with another wave currently coming off of Africa, which could aid in its development. The environmental factors do seem favorable for it to slowly grow by the start of next week.

